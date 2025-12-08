  1. Home
Kishan Reddy to attend Summit

  • Created On:  8 Dec 2025 8:30 AM IST
Kishan Reddy to attend Summit
Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramachandra Rao welcomed the state government’s organisation of the Telangana Rising Global Summit. He confirmed that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will attend the summit on Monday.

The BJP expressed hope that the summit will be a success and contribute to the overall development of Telangana. Rao added that the Central Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working towards Vikasit Bharat-2047. The Centre is preparing comprehensive plans for the development of all states and is providing full support for Telangana’s growth.

Kishan ReddyTelangana Rising Global SummitBJP TelanganaVikasit Bharat 2047Telangana DevelopmentCentral Government Support
