Kishan Reddy to attend Summit

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramachandra Rao welcomed the state government’s organisation of the Telangana Rising Global Summit. He confirmed that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will attend the summit on Monday.

The BJP expressed hope that the summit will be a success and contribute to the overall development of Telangana. Rao added that the Central Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working towards Vikasit Bharat-2047. The Centre is preparing comprehensive plans for the development of all states and is providing full support for Telangana’s growth.