Christmas celebrations for differently abled held

Rajamahendravaram: Christmas celebrations for the differently abled were held at Namavaram Centre in Rajahmundry Rural. The event was organised by Gali Subbaraju Foundation, Dowleswaram. The programme was arranged by Class I Contractor Gali Subbaraju.

Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Subbaraju stated that if land is secured in the Namavaram area, he would extend financial assistance for the construction of a rehabilitation building for disabled. He also mentioned that his foundation provides assistance to widows, the destitute, and the differently abled. MLA Butchaiah Chowdary assured that the government would support the differently abled in all possible ways.

Rev Shyam Sundar delivered the Christmas message. The guests participated in the traditional Christmas cake cutting ceremony.

Those who participated in the event included K Umamaheswari, Avva Lakshmi, and Ankam Gangaraju. Approximately 300 differently abled persons attended the celebration. A feast was organised following the programme.