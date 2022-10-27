BJP spreading lies to win bypoll: Harish Rao

Choutuppal (Munugodu)" Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday mocked the BJP leaders's promise of bringing funds from the Centre for development of Munugodu constituency. He said that BJP was spreading lies to win bypoll.

The Minister held a press meet in Choutuppal and carried out a campaign on behalf of party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in Panthangi village in Munugodu constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, he stated that BJP leaders were claiming that they would bring funds from the Center for the development of Munugodu constituency which is ridiculous.

The Minister reminded that NITI Aayog had recommended the Central government to sanction Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes in Telangana, but the Center did not give even 24 paise. He asked how the BJP leaders will bring funds from the Centre?

Minister Harish Rao mocked BJP's promise of constructing the irrigation projects at the earliest. He said that the Center had not been able to resolve the share of Telangana in Krishna waters despite repeated appeal of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the Union government several times, even after formation of Telangana. The Minister asked how the BJP will complete the construction of irrigation projects soon.