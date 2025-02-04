BJP Stages One-Day Protest in Aija Mandal, Demands Government Degree College

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, a one-day protest (Diksha) was organized in Aija Mandal, demanding the establishment of a government degree college in the region.

Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy, who attended as the chief guest, emphasized the necessity of a degree college in Aija Mandal. He stated that Aija is the largest mandal among the 64 mandals of the erstwhile Palamuru district, yet it lacks a government degree college.

Currently, students from remote villages in Aija Mandal must travel nearly 70 km to reach Gadwal town for higher education. The lack of proper transportation and road connectivity makes it difficult for rural students to attend college regularly, forcing many to drop out. Every year, about 1,000 students complete their intermediate education in Aija Mandal, but due to the lack of a nearby college, many discontinue their education. For female students, the situation is even worse, as many are forced into early marriages due to the absence of higher education opportunities nearby.

S. Ramachandra Reddy criticized the previous government for failing to address this issue despite ruling for ten years. He also pointed out that in the recent MP elections, the Congress party promised to establish a degree college in Aija Mandal but has failed to take any action so far.

He questioned whether the government truly cares about the students and people of Aija Mandal or if they only seek votes every five years. The BJP leaders urged the people to teach the ruling party a lesson in the upcoming local elections, including ZPTC, MPTC, Sarpanch, and municipal elections.

BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna led the protest, demanding an immediate solution from the government. Several prominent BJP leaders participated in the protest, including Gadwal MLA contestant Shiva Reddy, State Kisan Morcha Executive Member Bhimsen Rao, District Committee Member Nageshwar Reddy, OBC Morcha District General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Town President Bhagat Pulikal Rajasekhar, Venkatapuram Mahesh, Town Vice President Laxman Goud, and Devabandha activist Veeresh Shivanna Veeranjaneya.

Additionally, the District Madiga Guru Sangham members extended their full support to the protest. The event concluded with Gongolla Eshwar distributing lemon juice to the participants.