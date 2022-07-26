BJP stoking communal unrest: sitaram Yechury

Warangal: CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday accused the BJP of destroying the social harmony and integrity of the country by instigating communal passion across the country.

Speaking at the party's three-day meeting commenced in Kazipet, he found fault with the BJP and said that the saffron party banks on communalism to gain political mileage.

He accused BJP of polarising the society to nurture their 'ideology of communal divide'. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following the footsteps of Veer Savarkar who believed in Hindu-militarisation," Yechury alleged.

The CPM will take up a nationwide campaign from August 1 to 15 in protest against the attacks against the human rights and Indian Constitution, he said. "The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' is anti-federal and anti-democratic. It also nullifies the parliamentary democratic system," Yechury said, opposing the proposal of simultaneous elections to the Parliament and State Assemblies. The CPM will fight against the Centre by amassing the support of like-minded parties, he added.

Yechury said, "The policy of the BJP government is Gandhi abroad and Godse in the country. On the surface, the BJP government preaches democracy but in reality it has been bulldozing the democratic rights, he said.

The nation is in the middle of a financial crisis due to the policies of the BJP government. 62 per cent of the youth in the country is jobless. Crores of people have lost their employment. On the other hand, the capitalists have a free run in amassing assets, Yechury said. He alleged that the BJP is trying to distort history to gain political mileage. The BJP government is misusing the Central agencies to tackle the Opposition leaders, he said.

Equating the tax on salt during British rule, Yechury criticised the Centre for imposing Goods and Service Tax (GST) on food items.

CPM Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram accused the BJP of misusing power and splurging money to remain in power. The sole aim of the BJP is communal polarisation. Instead of going ahead with welfare, the BJP wants to gain political mileage through communal polarisation, he said.

On the other hand, the TRS government in the State failed to protect the interests of the poor. "The TRS which promised to grant rights over podu land to Adivasis failed to implement. As many as 4 lakh podu farmers have been waiting for the government's move. The government is also carrying attacks against the Adivasis. The double bedroom promise is also kept in abeyance," Tammineni said. The Left parties will continue Bhu Poratam until the poor get shelter of their own, he added.

CPM politburo members BV Raghavulu, A Vijayaraghavan and Cherupally Seetharamulu were among others present.