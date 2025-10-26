BJP team from AP arrives to boost party campaign

Hyderabad: BJP Andhra Pradesh State president PVN Madhav met Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday.

The meeting, described as a courtesy call, turned into a strategic dialogue aimed at strengthening the party’s presence in both states and ensuring victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. Madhav was accompanied by Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy and AP BJP chief spokesperson Jayaprakash. The leaders discussed coordination of election activities, boosting cadre morale, and aligning organisational efforts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Later, addressing the media, both Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the BJP’s footprint at both the state and national levels through collaborative planning.

Ramchander Rao welcomed Madhav, stating, “It was my honour to receive the AP BJP President. We discussed Central government schemes and the prevailing political landscape in both states.” Madhav, visiting the Telangana BJP office for the first time since assuming his role, called the experience a “homecoming,” recalling his involvement in the office’s construction and his past roles in the party’s youth wing and national leadership. Madhav emphasized that BJP leaders from both states would jointly campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-poll, with senior leader Daggubati Purandheshwari also expected to participate. “We will work relentlessly to secure victory,” he said, adding that joint meetings and outreach programs will be held in the coming days.

Highlighting the deep ties between the two Telugu-speaking states, Madhav remarked, “Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are like two eyes of the Telugu people. We will work together for the development of both regions.” He also noted Ramchander Rao’s strong connections across Andhra Pradesh, built during his participation in Bar Council elections.

Turning to Andhra Pradesh’s development, Madhav showcased the impact of the “Double Engine Sarkar,” citing Rs. 10 lakh crore in investments over the past year. He announced Google’s plan to establish a $15 billion AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, supported by the Central Government, and described it as a transformative move for the state’s future.

He further detailed major projects, including NTPC’s Rs 1.80 lakh crore Green Hydrogen Hub in Visakhapatnam and BPCL’s Rs 80,000 crore petrochemical complex near Nellore. Madhav said Rayalaseema is being developed as the “Power House of South India,” and highlighted three economic corridors—Visakhapatnam–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Bengaluru–Chennai—as key drivers of growth.