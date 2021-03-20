BJP, the only party committed for SC, ST, BC well being, says Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that BJP is the only party committed to the development of the Dalits, backward classes and weaker sections in the society.

Addressing a meeting of the Dalits, intellectuals here on Friday, he said BJP leaders were the first to land whenever and wherever the Dalits and underprivileged faces problems. "We do not discriminate about caste, poverty and solving the problems of the weaker sections alone was the objecting of the BJP," he said.

Kumar referred that it was the BJP that had fought for justice when Dalits youth were subjected to cruelty in the Nerella sand mafia incident.

He alleged that some political parties are engaged in mudslinging against the BJP. However, all such parties should know what happens when one spits in the sun.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been cheating Dalits since the time he had come to power. Not only Dubbaka, GHMC, the BJP would also win in the MLC elections as backward classes and Dalits are with the BJP.