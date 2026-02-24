BJP to launch protests in Telangana over unfulfilled poll promises

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet of neglecting public welfare while focusing on safeguarding positions by allegedly sending funds to the “Gandhi family.”

In a statement on Monday, Sanjay questioned why the government has failed to implement its key election promises. He cited delays in providing Rs 2,500 monthly support to women, enhancing Aasara pensions to Rs 4,000 for senior citizens, issuing Rs 5 lakh Bharoosa cards for students, and delivering monthly unemployment allowance to jobless youth.

The Minister also highlighted the plight of retired employees denied benefits, noting that 61 have died without receiving their dues. He pointed out that government staff and teachers are facing hardships due to five pending DA installments and arrears, while the delay in fee reimbursement has caused distress for lakhs of students and thousands of institutions.

Non-payment of Aarogyasri dues, he added, has deprived poor patients of treatment in corporate hospitals.

Sanjay accused the Congress of ignoring its six guarantees and 420 manifesto promises, despite completing half its five-year term. He demanded that the cabinet announce timelines and financial allocations for their implementation.

Warning of intensified protests, Sanjay declared that the BJP, under the leadership of state president N Ramachander Rao, will launch a mass agitation across Telangana until the guarantees are fulfilled. “We will push the government to fulfill its promises to the people, even if it means applying pressure,” he asserted.