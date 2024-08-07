BJP to organise Har Ghar Tiranga in a big way

Hyderabad: The BJP state party meeting attended by the State secretaries, district presidents and important leaders decided to celebrate Har Ghar Tirnaga on the eve of the country's Independence Day on August 15.

BJP state general secretary Kasani Venkateswarlu told the media on Tuesday that as part of the programme, the meeting has deliberated on the modalities to organise Har Ghar Tiranga in all the districts on August 7. An action plan is chalked out to hoist the tricolour on every household in the villages on August 8 and 9.

On August 10 and 11, the rank and file of the party will clean the premises where the statues of freedom fighters were installed and pay tributes to their contribution to the independence movement. Similarly, the Swachh Bharat programme will be observed at the important memorials, and the BJYM will take out Trianga Yatra in all district, assembly, mandal and municipal areas on August 11 and 13.

The BJP Mahila Morcha will take out bike rallies in all district headquarters on August 12, and the party cadre will visit every house for three days from August 13 to 15 to make people participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. Besides, community singing of the national anthem will be organised on August 13 at prominent places in the state and district roping in, prominent people and people engaged in the social service.

August 14 will be observed as Memorial Day to recall the woes and pains of the partition of the country and meetings will be organised in districts to create awareness about the incidents of mass murders of people who forced them to run for their lives.

On August 15, the national flag will be hoisted in all polling booths and mandal and district headquarters.