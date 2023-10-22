BJP to promise to make BC the CM

Hyderabad: “Hello we have given ticket to you, get ready!” As many as 55 Telangana BJP candidates were informed thus by state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.



The BJP which seems to be buoyed by the C-Voter survey, which predicted an increase in its seats from 1 in 2018 to 8 in 2023 (It won two more seats in bypolls later), has finalised its first list comprising 55 names.

Interestingly, the names of party national vice-president D K Aruna, Vijayashanthi, Komati Reddy Rajagopala Reddy, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and state president G Kishan Reddy are not on the list.

The party also kept in abeyance the names for Amberpet, Musheerabad and Gadwal. According to sources, the party is likely to announce that a BC candidate would be made the Chief Minister if BJP is voted to power in Telangana. Speculations are rife that the BC CM face for BJP would be Bandi Sanjay who is slated to contest from Karimnagar constituency. Party sources said that even after he was eased out from the post of state president, in all meetings addressed by top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, it was Kishan Reddy and Bandi who were prominently seen on the stage.