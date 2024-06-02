BJP to put up surprise show in TG

Hyderabad: The Congress party, which rode to power ousting the decade-old rule of BRS with thumping majority, seems to be in for a jolt as the BJP is likely to put up a surprise show in Telangana, according to the exit polls.

While some exit polls said that BJP would make a huge surge and win about 11-12 Lok Sabha seats the average prediction is that Congress may win between 7-9 seats while the BJP may get about 8-9 seats and MIM would retain itslone Hyderabad seat. Some exit polls like News 18 predicted that Congress would get about 5-8 seats, BRS 0 and MIM 1. India TV said Congress would win in 6-8 seats, BRS one or none, BJP 8-9 and MIM 1.

The prediction of CVoter is that Congress will bag 7-9 seats, BRS 0, BJP 7-9 and MIM 1. In Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has held the seat since 2004, is up against BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha, Mohammed Waliullah Sameer of the Congress and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav. Similarly, G Kishan Reddy of BJP from Secunderabad, Vishweswar Reddy from Chevella and Eatala Rajender from Malkajgiri also seem to be in the list of BJP’s big fish.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is the most politically significant seat in the entire state. The Hyderabad seat has been an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) stronghold with seven Legislative Assembly segments since 1989. Though BJP had put up a novice Madhavi Latha, who had given a tough challenge to the AIMIM, analysts say that this could have helped the BJP in laying the foundation for footprint in the bastion of MIM. In terms of vote percentage share, the NDA is expected to get 43 per cent of seats, followed by 39 per cent for the INDIA bloc, 13 per cent for BRS, 2 per cent for AIMIM and 3 per cent other parties, the survey shows.

According to the exit polls, it appears that the Muslim votes had gone more towards the Congress while there has been some kind of polarization of Hindu votes in the rural areas which analysts feel could be the effect of Ram Temple at Ayodhya which may play a significant factor in the possible surge of BJP. The saffron party seems to have done better in south Telangana. It may win Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Karimnagar and perhaps Zaheerabad.

The fight in Nagarkurnool and Adilabad is going to be a close one, sources feel. The Congress seems to be in for a comfortable victory in Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad and Bhongir Lok Sabha seat.

