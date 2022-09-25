BJP to release charge-sheet against Telangana govt

Hyderabad: BJP has decided to release a manifesto and also a charge sheet for the Munugodu bypoll.

This decision was taken in a meeting of the steering committee which was held at the party office under former MP G Vivek Venkatswamy on Saturday. Talking to reporters here, Vivek Venkatswamy said that the party steering committee discussed the victory of the party in Munugode bypoll in which the members gave their suggestions.

"We are planning to win the Munugode bye election with a huge margin and we will be releasing a charge sheet against the government and also a manifesto. We are taking this bypoll as the pre-final before the general election," said Vivek Venkatswamy.

The committee decided to appoint three leaders per mandal including one incharge and two additional incharges in Munugode.

Vivek said that people of the State were not in a position to believe Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

KCR had announced Dalit Bandhu during the Huzurabad bye-election and now in the Munugode he has announced Girijana Bandhu only because there is a bypoll.