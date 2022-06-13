BJP to stage protest on June 15 over steep hike n power tariff

Hanumakonda: BJP district president Rao Padma on Monday informed that they would protest against the sudden hike in the power tariff by sit-in in front of the (Northern Power Distribution Company) NPDLC headquarters at Nakkalagutta in Hanumakonda on June 15. She stated that the power distribution company had imposed a huge burden on the public with a steep hike in the tariff.

Addressing a press conference along with party leaders here on Monday, Padma added that the TRS government had lost the people's trust but it was trying to mislead the people in the name of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

"There is no development in the villages as well as in the towns. But the TRS leaders are trying to cheat the people stating that they were spending crores of rupees on the development. If this is genuine, the government must release all the details with figures on the amount released for the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programme," she challenged.

The BJP leader added that she was ready to visit the wards in Hanumakonda to know what development was made under the Pattana Pragathi programme. She also claimed that the Central government led by Narendra Modi had allocated hundreds of crores of rupees under the Smart City Mission, AMRUT and HRIDAY scheme and developed the Bhadrakali Bund project and super specialty hospital with the central funds.

Alleging that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has failed to develop the city, she asked the local TRS leaders to question why the TRS government had not sanctioned Rs 300 crore every year to Warangal city as promised by the Chief Minister six years ago. Referring to the denotification/cancellation of the land pooling by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) on Sunday, Padma referred that the officials had issued the order as the BJP announced that party state president and MP Bandi Sanjay would stage a one-day protest against the land pooling.

BJP district general secretaries Deshini Sadanandam Goud, Kondi Jithender Reddy, vice-president Kandaglata Satyanarayana, secretary Gujjula Mahender Reddy and others were present.