BJP training sessions held with an aim to dislodge elected govts

Hyderabad: Taking exception to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy's comments that the BJP would not resort to unethical practices for power, TRS legislator D Sudheer Reddy on Monday said the saffron training sessions for leaders was on how to dislodge elected governments across the country.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Reddy said Kishan Reddy talking about ethics in politics was like demons chanting scriptures. "The BJP has toppled elected governments in eight States. It seems the BJP leaders are teaching their party men how to topple governments and also how to abuse Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the sessions," claimed Reddy alleging that the BJP had no situation to seek votes based on development.

The LB Nagar MLA said there was a difference between TRS and BJP in making legislators join the party. "The TRS is in power in the State and making MLAs to join the party was a strategy to weaken the Opposition camp. The BJP even without an MLA in a State was coming to power by poaching MLAs, he quipped.

"We joined the TRS by merging the legislature party according to Schedule 10 of the Constitution. The TRS government was not formed with our joining," Reddy pointed out. Responding to the summons on the defection, the MLA said they would take steps legally.

Reddy mocked BJP leaders on Hinduism. He alleged that the BJP's Hinduism was to provoke Hindus and get benefited. "Even we are staunch Hindus. Are we not following the customs of Hinduism," asked Reddy.

Responding to a question, he asked why the BJP leaders approached court in the case pertaining to poaching of MLAs if they had no role in the case. "All are thieves who came in the guise of swamijis", he asserted. He said some political parties disappear; now it is the turn of Congress as it also lacks a leader.