BJP-TRS Govts neglected MNGREGS workers: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad/Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP & former TPCC President Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused BJP Govt at the Centre and TRS Govt in Telangana of neglecting over 55 lakh workers registered with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the State.



He said by reducing the man-days from 16 crores last year to 10 crores in the current financial year, the BJP Govt was depriving an honourable livelihood to the lakhs of rural poor. On the other hand, the TRS Govt made no efforts to link the NREGS with agriculture which could have improved the lives of MGNREGS workers. He said that the Warangal Declaration, unveiled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 6, promises to link the NREGS with agriculture besides extending financial assistance Rs. 12,000 landless poor registered with the MGNREGS.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was addressing a series of meetings in Lakaram, Srinivasapuram, Amaravaram, Anjali Puram, Lingagiri, Sarvaram and Seetharampuram Gram Panchayats in the Suryapet district as part of Rachabanda/Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Suryapet district on Thursday,

He pointed out that the BJP Govt has reduced the budgetary allocation for MGNREGS by 25.2%. As against Rs. 98,000 Crore allocated under the revised budget for 2021-22, this year the allocation has been reduced to Rs. 73,000 crore. He said this reduction harmed the rural poor, especially in the Telangana State. Consequently, the number of man-days has been reduced from 16 crores to 10 crores impacting the livelihood of Telangana labourers. Further, he said that the Modi Govt has stopped funding for various works such as school compound walls, plantations, digging trenches for water, etc., Consequently, about 55.52 lakh job cardholders in Telangana were not finding adequate work.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that there has been a steep fall in MGNREGS works during the last three years. Compared to the year 2020-21, the NREGS works declined by nearly 7.6% in 2021-22. As per a report released by LibTech India, an organisation that works on improving transparency in rural public services, the decline in NREGS works was registered in 23 out of 32 districts. With the BJP Govt at the Centre reducing mandays from 16 to 10 crore and funds by over 25%, the MGNREGS workers of Telangana are bound to face several economic crises.

The Congress MP said that the previous Congress-led UPA Govt introduced the MGNREGS to guarantee the 'right to work' to socially impoverished strata of the society residing in rural areas. "Both BJP and TRS Govts have killed the spirit of MGNREGS by not implementing it properly. While the TRS Govt is trying to wash off its hands by blaming the Centre for reducing man-days and funding, the BJP Govt is not implementing the scheme from a human perspective. Consequently, the poor workers living in villages are losing their livelihood," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the State Government take an all-party delegation to New Delhi to make representation with the Centre to restore the MGNREGS man-days to 16 crores and also increase the funding. Further, he said that the State Government should extend financial assistance to all landless workers registered with the MGNREGS.