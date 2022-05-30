BJP & TRS leaders face off over corruption charges, detained

Kamareddy: High tension prevailed at the Kamareddy municipal office after BJP leaders levelled allegations of corruption against the ruling TRS. With this, the TRS jumped into the public debate, challenging the BJP to prove corruption allegations. Both parties made an effort to come to a discussion in front of the Kamareddy Municipal Office on Monday. The police rushed to the spot and arrested them. The leaders of both the parties were shifted to police stations.

Meanwhile, BJP constituency in-charge Venkata Ramana Reddy held a massive rally from the municipality to the police station as a protest over the arrest of BJP leaders. BJP leaders held Rastaroko at Nizamsagar Chowrasta. Further details are awaited