BJP-TRS showdown over Liberation Day

Hyderabad: The Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday assumes great importance against the backdrop of various political parties announcing competitive celebrations of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 which has become a matter of big political controversy.

The BJP announced that it would hold a public meeting at the Parade Grounds on that day as part of the celebrations of the Telangana Liberation Day, known as Nizam Vimochanotsava Amrutotsvam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra would also attend the programme, party sources said.

In a counter move, the state government has come up with a counter proposal to officially celebrate September 17 as Telangana Rythu Porata Vajrotsavalu. Both the liberation movement and peasant movement have entered 75th year. The state government would celebrate yearlong Peasant Vajrotsavalu.

The peasant insurrection in the Telangana region of the erstwhile Hyderabad State was a pivotal moment in Indian history because of its impact on the future of the Communist movement in India and its highlighting of the condition of the Indian peasantry.

It brought the struggles of the peasantry to the forefront and served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the people of this region in fighting the autocratic rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad and the feudal regime that concentrated power and land in the hands of a few.

The details of the Peasant Vajrotsavalu will be discussed in detail during the Cabinet meeting on Saturday. This would be in addition to the routine discussion on the claims of the Centre extending financial help to the state and the state's allegations that the Centre was spreading false propaganda.

The other issues would be the dual stand of the Centre on the Kaleshwaram project which was praised by the Union Jal Shakti Minister in Parliament. Even Nitin Gadkari had appreciated the project but now the Union government was alleging that it was mired in corruption. Similarly, the issues to be taken up during the ensuing monsoon session of the Assembly will also come up for discussion.