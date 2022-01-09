BJP trying to erase glorious history of Telangana: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Former MP and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to erase the glorious history of Telangana.

In response to the comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao in Warangal on Sunday, Kavitha said, "Himanta Ji, your remarks today once again reaffirmed the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder why you and your party are so threatened with the idea of unity. Did you forget the verdict of Telangana in 2018, where BJP lost deposits on 107 seats?"

Kavitha further said that the unemployment rate in the country was scaling up and it was 8 per cent now. "The TRS party came from people's struggle for rights. We fought for Telangana all by ourselves.

As promised, we have generated over 1.3 lakh jobs so far for our people and we continue to create more," said Kavitha. The initiatives of the State government like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Mission Bhagiratha have been a testimony, she said, adding that many States have aped the schemes besides the Centre which had renamed them.