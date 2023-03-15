BJP trying to grab power in State through dubious means: CPM

Magulapally( Nalgonda): Stating that the BJP is a danger for the country, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadra said that the saffron party is doing political prostitution to come to power in the State at any cost.

Tammineni addressed a gathering after inaugurating the new CPM office building at Madgulapally mandal headquarters on Tuesday Veerabhadra. Warning the party cadre, the CPM leader said that the Central and State BJP leaders are trying to get BJP to power in Telangana anyway. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told the leaders of the State to work hard and give contracts and money to leaders of various parties to bring them into the party fold, he added.

If BJP comes to power, they will implement their Manuvadi ideologies. According to their theory, only Hindus should be in the country and the rest are recognised as second class citizens, the CPM leader said.

He stated that that the BJP is creating a wedge between castes and religions by inciting fanaticism. The Communists have recognised this danger that the Center is trying to communalise the country.

He said that they are directly targeting the opposition by using ED and CBI and added that MLC Kavitha is being attacked as a part of it.

He said that the TRS party has been targeted in Telangana State as it is fighting against the BJP.

Party Jana Chaitanya Yatra will be held in 33 districts for 15 days from March 17 to 29 to expose the mistakes of the BJP government at the Centre, he said, adding that people should participate in this programme and make it successful.

He said that the Red Flag movement will grow as an important force.

He said that CPM offices will be centers of movement and home of struggles and social service programmes.

The CPM leader said that it will put pressure on the TRS government to ensure proper implementation of welfare schemes in the State. He said that in the current situation, the role of communists in politics is important and the results of the recent Munugodu by-poll have proved it.

He called upon the party ranks to mobilise the people to fight against the Central and State governments on public issues.

Former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy, former MLC Cheruvupalli Sitaramulu, former MLA Nandyala Narasimha Reddy, CPM district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy, district leaders Dabbikar Mallesham, Syed Hasham, Paladugu Nagarjuna, Prabhavathi, Mohammad Salim, Puccakayala Narsireddy, Nannuri Venkataramana Reddy, Padma, Govardhana, Gautham Reddy, Ravi Naik, and others participated.