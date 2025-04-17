BJP using ED to harass Sonia & Rahul Gandhi: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar took part in a massive dharna at Ambedkar Square at Husnabad against BJP in protest against ED charge sheets against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress workers, key leaders, leaders of affiliated organisations, Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress leaders from seven mandals of Husnabad constituency participated in the dharna against BJP saying that ED harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Minister Prabhakar said that after the AICC plenary meeting held in Gujarat, while Congress is fighting against anti-people policies, BJP is harassing top leaders in the name of ED cases and causing problems.

Congress party, unable to bear the growth of Congress fighting for the people, is causing problems to its leadership. National Herald newspaper worked for the independence of the country

The Modi government is handing over public sector undertakings across the country, Lic, airports, ports, railways, all financial institutions to Adani and Ambani. The Nehru family, who sacrificed their lives for the country, is being troubled by the Centre.

Every Congress worker and every citizen in the country condemns this

harassment. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should not be discouraged, the whole country supports them with open arms, the minister said.