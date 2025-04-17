Live
- Preparations in full swing for Delhi Mayoral polls
- B’luru molestation case: Accused hid for 10 days with help from home guard girlfriend
- Gemini Live’s Screen and Camera Sharing Now Free for All Android Users
- India to grow by 6.5 pc in 2025 amid global slump: UN report
- Tension at Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's house
- Grand Alliance's meeting in Patna today; Tejashwi's leadership may be finalised
- IPL 2025: Du Plessis needs to be checked by physios for availability against GT, says Axar
- Rahul Gandhi on two-day US visit from April 21
- Kurnool to lead in literacy: DRO
- Abhishek Nayar, T. Dilip, Soham Desai likely to be removed from India men’s support staff: Sources
BJP using ED to harass Sonia & Rahul Gandhi: Ponnam
Minister takes part in a massive dharna against BJP in protest against ED charge sheets against Cong leaders
Karimnagar: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar took part in a massive dharna at Ambedkar Square at Husnabad against BJP in protest against ED charge sheets against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Congress workers, key leaders, leaders of affiliated organisations, Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress leaders from seven mandals of Husnabad constituency participated in the dharna against BJP saying that ED harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Minister Prabhakar said that after the AICC plenary meeting held in Gujarat, while Congress is fighting against anti-people policies, BJP is harassing top leaders in the name of ED cases and causing problems.
Congress party, unable to bear the growth of Congress fighting for the people, is causing problems to its leadership. National Herald newspaper worked for the independence of the country
The Modi government is handing over public sector undertakings across the country, Lic, airports, ports, railways, all financial institutions to Adani and Ambani. The Nehru family, who sacrificed their lives for the country, is being troubled by the Centre.
Every Congress worker and every citizen in the country condemns this
harassment. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should not be discouraged, the whole country supports them with open arms, the minister said.