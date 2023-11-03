BJP will clinch victory in Amberpet: former minister Krishna Yadav

Former Minister Krishna Yadav, who is the BJP assembly candidate from Amberpet, announced that the BJP flag will fly high in Amberpet. During a press conference at Shivam Road Surabhi Grand, Krishna Yadav expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to represent the BJP in Amberpet. He also thanked the state BJP president, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, and other party leaders for their support.

Krishna Yadav acknowledged the efforts of party workers and leaders in the constituency who have been working tirelessly for the party's success. He stated that every worker is determined to win and make the BJP the ruling party in the state. The press conference was attended by state leaders Reddy, Shyam Raj, Corporator Amrita, Murali Madhusudan Yadav, Jagan, Ramakrishna Chari, Nanda Krishna Yadav, Jai Kumar, Surya Pratap Singh, Darshan, and others.