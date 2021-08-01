BJP will come to power in next Assembly elections: DK Aruna

Mahbubnagar: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna suggested the party activists to inform the people about the schemes introduced by Narendra Modi-led Central government for the welfare of the poor.

Addressing the activists at a preparatory meeting in Mahbubnagar on Sunday, Aruna said that all the development projects in the State were being funded by the Central government. The TRS government was using central funds for all the schemes like Swachh Bharat, Upadhi Hami works, CC roads, Vaikuntadhamams, farmers' platforms, pensions, rice distribution in villages etc, she pointed out.

The BJP leader alleged that the KCR government had turned Telangana, a rich State, into a debt-ridden one with a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore. The State government has forgotten its promises like double bedroom houses, unemployment benefits for youth and three acres land for Dalits, she reminded. She also said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had brought Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad to defeat BJP in the elections, but the people will never believe it.

Aruna expressed confidence that the BJP would win Huzurabad by-elections despite all obstacles.

BJP Senior leaders, activists and others attended the meeting.