BJP will contest all 2,996 ward seats across State, asserts NRR

Hyderabad: BJP State president N Ramachander Rao has announced that the saffron party will contest all 2,996 wards and divisions across 116 municipalities and 6 municipal corporations in Telangana, with nominations filed in every seat.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he declared that the party’s candidates will contest under the BJP symbol in every ballot, reflecting the growing trust of the people in the party following past electoral successes in MP, MLC, and local body polls.

Attacking the BRS and Congress, he strongly criticised previous BRS regime and the current Congress government for their handling of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). He alleged that lakhs of citizens were burdened with heavy fees—Rs 1,000 for small plots and Rs 10,000 for larger plots—yet received little benefits. Out of 25.67 lakh applications, the government collected nearly Rs 250 crore, but only 10% of applicants saw any progress.

He noted that more than 20 lakh applications remain pending, including 3.6 lakh in HMDA, where only 8,000 proceedings were issued.

The BJP leader demanded that the Congress government cancel LRS fees, refund money to applicants, and implement land regularisation free of cost to ensure justice for poor and middle-class families.

He accused both BRS and Congress of continuing exploitative practices, calling them “sinking ships” that have lost public trust.

Highlighting governance failures, Rao pointed to rising incidents of firing, crimes, drug abuse, and thefts across municipalities, coupled with poor infrastructure in urban and rural areas. He said municipalities are surviving only on Central government funds and schemes, exposing the inefficiency of the state administration.

Citing past successes in Nalgonda and Bonagiri, Rao asserted that the BJP is steadily strengthening its base in Telangana and will emerge as a decisive force in the upcoming elections. The press meet was attended by BJP State vice president Jayashree, Chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subhash, senior leader Antony, and others.