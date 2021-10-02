BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023

Karimnagar: BJP candidate for Huzurabad Eatala Rajender on Friday has asserted that the party would come to power in 2023 in Telangana and change the course of Telangana political history. Great leaders such as former PM Indira Gandhi and ex-Chief Minister NT Rama Rao lost elections and CM KCR was no exception, he said.

The BJP candidate conducted an election campaign at Jammikunta in the district on Friday. Former Jammikunta TRS mandal president Polasani Sampath joined BJP along with Akula Ramesh and others. Addressing a public meeting there, Rajender noted that for the CM, protecting his own party men had become a big task these days. "He has no human and moral values or does not care for ethics and only cares for his selfish needs," he said.

He noted that he had never written a letter opposing Dalit Bandhu or seeking forgiveness from KCR. The Election Commission also clarified that it received no such letter from him. "I am a man of integrity and would not stoop down to such a level," he maintained, adding that the people in Huzurabad knew the fact and were watching the false propaganda by the TRS leadership.

The people in the constituency would teach a fitting lesson to the TRS in the by-election, Rajender said. He noted that his resignation has made the TRS government to announce many schemes like Dalit Bandhu. Ex-MLA M Dharma Rao, BJP leaders Bodiga Shobha, Ashwathama Reddy and others were present.