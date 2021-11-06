BJP will not replicate Huzurabad outcome in 2023 polls: Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Friday said that the result of Huzurabad bypoll was not a referendum for future polls. Slamming the BJP leaders for claiming big on bypoll outcome, the Minister told the media that the BJP could have won the bypoll, but it would not replicate the same in 2023 general elections.

"This result is not a referendum for the 2023 general elections," Eshwar asserted. "The BJP lost a couple of seats in the recent bypolls as the Centre failed to win the support of people," he said, adding that people are unhappy with the farm laws and escalating prices of fuel and essential commodities. "Increasing the prices and then bringing them down to a little extent will not appease people," he remarked.

Eshwar ridiculed the BJP plan to conduct Dalit Bandhu protest on November 9. "The TRS government announced that it will implement the scheme and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will decide on it," he reiterated, adding that the party leadership would also review the TRS defeat in the recently held bypoll.