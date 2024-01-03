BJP will win 12 seats in TS: Bandi

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the upcoming parliamentary elections are going to be held on the slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said that no matter what organisation does the survey across the country, more than 80 percent of the people want Modi to be the Prime Minister again. BJP will win 8 to 12 MP seats in Telangana as well. BRS is sure to drop to 3rd position.

Bandi Sanjay said that the financial conditions in the state are not good and the government is not able to pay the salaries of the employees. In addition to the promises made by the Congress party in the elections, the new promises made by the CM and Ministers will not be implemented, he said.

Now the new ministers are making new promises and the CM does not knowing how to implement them. That is why there is no smile on the face of CM Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay said.

He addressed a meeting held in Karimnagar with BJP mandal presidents and newly selected mandal in-charges. On this occasion Bandi Sanjay said Modi wave is all over the country and this time BJP is going to get 350 on its own.

The NDA alliance is going to win more than 400 seats. No one can imagine India without Modi. In the parliamentary elections, the main contest in Telangana will be between BJP and Congress this time.If someone votes for BRS by mistake, it is like throwing it in the drain, he said.

Even if the MPs of the BRS party win, there will be not be able to bring funds from the Centre. If the BJP candidates win, the Modi government at the Centre will grant additional funds in addition to the funds due to the state.