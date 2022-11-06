BJP will win Munugodu bypoll: Rajagopal Reddy

Munugodu: The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday said that he has ethically won the Munugodu bypoll. Addressing the media at a polling booth, the BJP candidate said that TRS had tried every way to avoid BJP from campaigning and done so much of Golmaal. He said that TRS chief KCR was scared and had sent his 100 MLAs to the constituency. He said that Munugodu bypoll is going on like a nail-biting fight and at last BJP will win the bypoll. Reacting on the delay in the results in the four rounds, the BJP candidate said that the non-coordination between the officials is believed to be the reason for the delay.

The TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy was in lead by 6706 votes in the first round where BJP was with 5350 and Congress with 1837. In the second round BJP was in lead with 8622 votes, TRS with 7781 and Congress with 1532. In the third round BJP was in lead with 7426 votes where TRS was with 7010 and Congress gained 1532.

The BJP is leading in the villages where the Ministers Ch Malla Reddy (Aregudem), V Prashant Reddy (Devulamma Nagaram) and V Srinivas Goud (Lingojiguda) were the incharges for TRS.

The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy secured lead in second, third and fourth round.

After two rounds of counting the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS is leading with 318 votes against BJPs Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy after two rounds.

After the fifth round of counting in Munugodu, the TRS leads with 1631 votes over BJP.