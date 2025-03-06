Live
- BJP winning MLC 'Champion Trophy' a 'Ramzan gift' to Congress- UM Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- BEL bags more defence orders worth Rs 577 crore
- Trinamool demands 'Unique ID' for voter ID cards
- Discontent among people growing against the Congres government: Ex-MLA NVVS Prabhakar
- Pramod Krishnam praises PM Modi's vision for U'khand; welcomes call to promote winter tourism in ‘Land of Gods’
- PJTAU join hands with NAARM
- Merging the new universities, not closing them: DCM DK Shivakumar
- GTA 6 Release Confirmed for 2025: Fans Eagerly Await Second Trailer and New Updates
- Why Donald Trump Wants to Abolish the Department of Education: A Deep Dive into His 2024 Education Policy
- TN lawyer files PIL in SC on NEP implementation in three states
Just In
BJP winning MLC 'Champion Trophy' a 'Ramzan gift' to Congress- UM Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Dares Congress to conduct local body elections in the state
- We will all elections ahead in Telangana
- BJP to organise Dhoom Dham to celebrate MLC's victory with 50,000 people
- BJP State President Kishan Reddy to attend the rally as the chief guest
Karimnagar/Hyderabad: In the wake of the landslide victory in the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teacher and Graduate MLC elections, there is a great deal of enthusiasm within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In this context, the BJP is preparing to hold a large-scale rally in Karimnagar, marking the winning Teacher and Graduate MLCs, including Ellundi, Malka Komaraiah, and Chinnamail Anjireddy. Approximately 50,000 BJP workers are expected to participate in the rally, and the celebrations will be led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
The rally is scheduled to start from Vaishya Bhavan in Karimnagar at 3 PM on Saturday. It will proceed through various locations, including Tower Circle, the Post Office, Martyrs' Stupa, One Town, and Geeta Bhavan. BJP state president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest at the event. The BJP is currently gathering details on attendance by Mandal and constituency, estimating around 50,000 workers from the Karimnagar Parliament constituency will join. The party leadership is making arrangements to accommodate these workers, who have been reaching out in large numbers to express their intent to participate in the rally. Bandi Sanjay has urged all activists, BJP supporters, sympathizers from the Karimnagar Parliament constituency and the joint Karimnagar district to attend the rally.