BJP winning MLC 'Champion Trophy' a 'Ramzan gift' to Congress- UM Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar/Hyderabad: In the wake of the landslide victory in the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teacher and Graduate MLC elections, there is a great deal of enthusiasm within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In this context, the BJP is preparing to hold a large-scale rally in Karimnagar, marking the winning Teacher and Graduate MLCs, including Ellundi, Malka Komaraiah, and Chinnamail Anjireddy. Approximately 50,000 BJP workers are expected to participate in the rally, and the celebrations will be led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The rally is scheduled to start from Vaishya Bhavan in Karimnagar at 3 PM on Saturday. It will proceed through various locations, including Tower Circle, the Post Office, Martyrs' Stupa, One Town, and Geeta Bhavan. BJP state president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest at the event. The BJP is currently gathering details on attendance by Mandal and constituency, estimating around 50,000 workers from the Karimnagar Parliament constituency will join. The party leadership is making arrangements to accommodate these workers, who have been reaching out in large numbers to express their intent to participate in the rally. Bandi Sanjay has urged all activists, BJP supporters, sympathizers from the Karimnagar Parliament constituency and the joint Karimnagar district to attend the rally.