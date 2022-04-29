BJP workers raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans during Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy's speech

Hyderabad: In a kind of incident, the BJP workers on Friday disrupted the speech of Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy at an official ceremony of foundation stone laying of national highway projects. The incident took place in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, G Kishan Reddy and VK Singh.

The worker raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', which created an uproar when the Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy began his speech. This created disorder at the event at GMR Arena near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

The programme was organised to lay the foundation stone for various national highway projects in Telangana by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy intervened to appeal the BJP workers not to disturb the official programme.

It is believed that this is the first time that such an incidenthas taken place in the State at an official event. The incident occurs amid the ongoing war of words between the leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition BJP in the state over various issues.

Alleging discrimination towards Telangana by the BJP government at the Centre, the TRS leaders have been targeting the saffron party. The BJP leaders have been attacking TRS over the one family rule and alleged corruption in the State.

Kishan Reddy used the platform to deny that the Centre is discriminating against Telangana. He claimed that Narendra Modi government was committed to the development of all States.