BJPLP holds meet to discuss strategy in the Budget session

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party members met on Monday and criticised the state government for walking the BRS way in restricting the number of days to conduct the assembly sessions.

BJPLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said that the budget sessions used to be held for 45 days in the United Andhra Pradesh. Also, the number of days assembly sessions conducted were about 100 out of 365 days a year, which allows the legislators to highlight people's issues, and discuss and find solutions for the same.

However, the earlier BRS regime used to wrap up the budget sessions within four to five days and pass bills without discussions. The BRS had murdered democracy by diluting the sanctity of the Assembly. “There were days that the Assembly held a second session to discuss important issues till late into the night,” he said. However, the BRS had left in the lurch of such traditions. The present Congress government also follows the BRS and tries to wrap up the upcoming budget session without four to five days, he alleged.

The BJPLP said people of the State have recognised the BJP as the real alternative to the Congress by electing eight MPs in the recently concluded Parliament elections. “The real opposition in the State Assembly is the BJP and not the BRS,” he claimed.