BJP's Ghar Ghar Sampark Abhiyan Reaches Konkala Village
Gadwal: As part of the BJP's "Ghar Ghar BJP – Griha Sampark Abhiyan", a door-to-door campaign was held in Konkala village under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Nagaraju and organized by OBC District Leader Raju Goud.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP Local Bodies District Convenor S. Ramachandra Reddy stated that “development in villages is happening only because of Central Government funds”. He emphasized that the schemes and development works implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership have reached the grassroots level.
Ramachandra Reddy highlighted several key achievements and historic decisions of the Modi government, including:
Abrogation of Article 370
Ban on Triple Talaq
Construction of the Ram Mandir
Surgical Strikes and Operation Sindoor for national security
Swift production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
Free rice distribution, construction of CC roads, drainage systems, toilets, and funding for Anganwadi centers
Mudra loans, Vishwakarma loans, Rythu Vedikas, subsidies for fertilizers, Vaikunta Dhamams, and Palle Prakruthi Vanams
PM Kisan Scheme and a strong stand on national security
He criticized the Congress party for making false promises and failing to implement any schemes at the local level. He urged voters to teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming local elections and support BJP candidates for ZPTC, MPTC, and Sarpanch positions.
The event saw participation from several BJP leaders and workers, including:
Mandal President Gopalakrishna Bhagat Reddy
Former Mandal President Narasimha Raju Goud
BJYM Mandal President Venkat Ramulu
BJP leaders and activists such as Konkala Narasimhulu, Harikrishna, Raghavendra, Srinivasulu, Lakshman Goud, Damodar, and various booth-level presidents.
The campaign aimed to raise awareness among villagers about the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led central government and to mobilize support for BJP in the upcoming local body elections.