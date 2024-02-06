BJP’s visionary leadership paving way for Bharat’s bright future: Krishna Saagar

Hyderabad: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call for opening up a new chapter in the country's journey into the future at the time of Ram Lalla's Prana Pratishta in Ayodhya, it was an invitation for all the citizens to become stakeholders in the nation-building. This is what differentiates BJP from other political parties.

It is this difference that made me give up a lucrative corporate life and join the party 13 years ago. Now for the first time, I have sought a ticket to contest from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency said the chief spokesperson of state BJP P Krishna Saagar Rao in an exclusive interview to Hans India.

He said given his background, abilities and capabilities, he felt that he could contribute more for the party and its ideology and play his role in the mission of nation building. Rao has the ability to delve deep into any subject, analyze it and present it in a methodical manner. Being a good orator, he has mastered the art to elevate any discussion in a manner which would be easily understood by the common man.

When pointed out that that the general impression about him was that he was more identified with the urban populace, he said that was not true. "My specialization throughout 25 years of application research is emotional intelligence. "I can connect with the last guy in the village, in my own village or anywhere. When I go for the training session of the party to the villages and mandals, people not only recognise me but get connected with ease.

The presumption that I am only urban or semi-urban is also an advantage for me because in Chevella, except for two constituencies, like Parigi and Vikarabad, the rest of the assembly segments are semi-urban and urban. Only three constituencies Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, and Serilingapally are highly urban and they are like heart of the city. Vikarabad and Tandoor are also rural and semi-urban.

What made Rao to decide to enter electoral politics? His reply was passion to find solutions to various problems confronting the country. “Education wise I am a certified Harvard Business School strategist. I have the nature to find solutions to larger problems in organizations.”

“There was an inner calling saying that I should utilize my competence in finding solutions to the problems of the country. My strength is making complex issues smaller, easily resolvable. Hence, I felt why not use this knowledge for the betterment of the country,” he said. Rao said he always felt that he should do something bigger for the country if the party gives him an opportunity.

What will Krishna Saagar do if elected to Lok Sabha? Rao said he has many proposals. Innovation can be shown in any field. Given a chance he can show innovation even in initiating private members bill. How you initiate it makes lot of difference, he said.

Rao said one of his proposals would be bring down the voting age to 15 years. You may ask me why? The answer is simple. Technological explosion has empowered kids in age group of 12 to13 to mature due to the impact of media and digital technologies.

Today they make decisions on their own. They are able to figure out what is good and bad. They are in a position to take own decisions and hence they qualify to choose their leader? If allowed, large number of youth could become voters and elect good leaders who can shape their destiny and future of the country. Ultimately it will also impact the quality of politics.

Your question was how my ideas correlate or match with that of the party. The first thing is how it syncs with the ideology of the party. I consider that India is not a nation. It is a geographical splendor. It is a civilization. Somebody has to integrate the past of our civilisation, a glorious past, with the current way of life which is distorted and is dangerous for any country.

So what synced my ideas with the party was the ideologoical strength of protecting Santana Dharma. BJP is the only party which fought for protecting Sanatana Dharma. The founder Deendayal Upadhyay was jailed and died under mysterious circumstances because he said, “Kashmir is our integral part. I will go to Kashmir. Sanatana Dharma is not a religion. It's a way of life. It's a dharmic guidance for people of India.

I truly believe that Hinduism is the dharma. It's not a religion. But ignorant folks like Nehru have actually brought down the stature of Hindus and added ‘ism.’ He has codified the Hindu act. Nobody asked him to do so. These convergences with the party's ideology have connected me with the BJP and that is why I thought I should try my luck. I am hopeful that the party will favourably consider my candidature, he said before signing off.