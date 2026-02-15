BJP’s vote share surge signals growing base in Nirmal

Nirmal: BJP leader and MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy has claimed a moral victory for the party in the Nirmal municipal elections, stating that the results reflected growing public support for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing a press conference at his MLA camp office in the Nirmal district headquarters on Saturday, Reddy thanked the people of Nirmal for voting in favour of BJP candidates and ensuring their success. He said the party had made significant progress compared to the previous municipal elections, when it secured only one seat. This time, the BJP won 13 seats, which he described as a strong endorsement of the party’s efforts at the grassroots level.

Eleti Maheshwar Reddy expressed confidence that the party would continue its upward trajectory in the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections. He remarked that while three parties — Congress, BRS and AIMIM — had joined hands to demonstrate strength, the BJP had contested independently and still garnered substantial support.

According to him, the combined vote share of Congress, BRS and AIMIM stood at 27,000 votes, whereas the BJP alone secured 20,335 votes. He alleged that the Congress managed its performance largely due to minority vote banks.

Former MLA Nalla Indrakaran Reddy, senior leaders Ravula Ramnath, Muthyam Reddy, Shanigaram Chinnayya, Narayana Reddy, Koon Shivakumar and Sadam Aravind, along with newly elected councillors and party workers were present at the event.