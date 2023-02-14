Blacklist negligent contractors, Minister Gangula asks officials

Karimnagar: The BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday said that efforts were being made to develop Karimnagar constituency in all fields and make it an ideal constituency in Telangana.

He along with District Collector RV Karnan and ZP CEO Priyanka conducted a review meeting in Karimnagar Collectorate on Monday on the new works to be undertaken in Karimnagar Constituency, progress of community buildings and pending works.

He inquired about progress of community buildings construction, panchayat raj, R&B roads and drainage works. People's representatives from 29 villages in Karimnagar Urban, Karimnagar Rural and Kothapalli mandals were asked about the development in their villages.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that 80 per cent of the works have already been completed in the constituency. The rest of the work would also be completed in the next two months.

For the development of the constituency, CM KCR has released a special development fund of Rs 20 crore and after completing the special development works by March 31, new works would be started from April. CMO special secretary Smita Sabharwal would visit and inspect the works of Cable Bridge and Maneru river front on Feb 16, Kamalakar informed.

He ordered to cancel the old tender of Kothapally Mini Tank Bund, re-estimate and re-tender the work. Steps should be taken desilt in D93 and D91R canals and special attention should be given to the electricity problems in the villages of the constituency. The problem of loose wires should be solved by removing the dilapidated electricity poles.

CM KCR has allocated Rs 55 crore under the Special Development Fund for some development works to the joint Karimnagar district, out of which Rs 5 crores have been allotted to Husnabad constituency, Rs 10 crores to Huzurabad Manakondur and Choppadandi constituencies and the remaining Rs 20 crores have been allocated for the development of Karimnagar constituency.

Out of 20 crores, 10 crores have been allocated for Karimnagar Rural and 10 crores for Karimnagar Urban. If the authorities do not take steps to complete the works with these funds by March 31, there was a risk that the funds would lapse. Hence works have to be undertaken immediately, the minister said.

He wanted to prepare estimates for the remaining works to complete the works that have been tendered with Panchayati Raj funds within the monsoon season. He ordered to blacklist the contractor who acts negligently in the works.

District Library Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Reddaveni Madhu, ZPTCs Karuna, P. Lalitha, CPO Komuraiah, MPPs Lakshmaiah, Srilatha, Kothapalli Municipality Chairman Rudra Raju, Co-option Member Sabir Pasha, and officials took part in the meeting.