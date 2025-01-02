Blankets distributed to underprivileged

Mancherial: Slate High School in Jannaram is setting a heartwarming example of compassion, posi-tivity and community spirit through its won-derful programmes. On Tuesday, the school chairman Enugu Srikanth Reddy and princi-pal Shirin Khan distributed blankets to the needy.

They said, “Slate Group of Schools is at the forefront of providing education to students at the rural level with national and international standards, as well as serving the needy peo-ple.” They urged everyone to move forward in this new year with a positive spirit. The pro-gramme was attended by teachers, staff, students and others.