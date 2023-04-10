Blockage of AP grain lorries creates tension

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Tension has arisen at the Alagadapa-Chillepally tollgate in the Nalgonda district between officials and lorry crews transporting thin grain yield from neighboring Andhra Pradesh to be sold to rice millers in Miryalaguda.

The district officials have blocked over 150 grain lorries since Saturday night, causing the lorry crews to argue with the officials, grain traders, and farmers. The lorry crews have requested that the police allow them to unload their lorries, citing that it is unfair to stop their grain lorries without prior information.

The farmers of Miryalaguda division have expressed concern over decreasing prices for their thin paddy produce due to the arrival of grain from the neighboring state. Meanwhile, traders and farmers from Andhra Pradesh are demanding that their lorries be allowed to sell their grain as they are at risk of serious loss. The government has fixed the support price for A and B grade grain, but Miryalaguda millers are buying above the fixed support price due to the demand for fine rice. Traders from the border districts of Andhra Pradesh are buying grain from local farmers at a low price and bringing it to Miryalaguda millers to sell at a higher price.

The authorities are blocking the grain lorries from entering the Nalgonda district of the neighboring state by setting up check posts to prevent them from entering, understanding the concerns of the local farmers. The farmers are worried about losing money due to the influx of grain from Andhra Pradesh, which is causing a decrease in the price of their produce. The lorry crews have argued that their grain would change color if it is left in the lorries, and they have requested the police to allow them to unload.

