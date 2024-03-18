Blow to BRS

Hyderabad: On a day when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that he had once again started his work as PCC president with special focus on Lok Sabha elections, two important leaders of BRS party, a sitting MP and MLA joined Congress and are looking to contest in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from the city constituencies.

The Chevella sitting MP G Ranjit Reddy and the Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender joined the Congress party on Sunday. Both the leaders have joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and State Incharge Deepa Dass Munshi. Danam has been in the Congress party for a very long time and was known as one of the powerful city leaders.

Many more BRS leaders are likely to join the Congress party soon. The Chief Minister had earlier said that if he opens the floodgates except for the family members of K Chandrashekar Rao, all the BRS MLAs will be lining up in the Congress party.

Ranjit Reddy said he had quit BRS due to the current political situation in the state. Party leaders said that Ranjit Reddy is likely to be the Congress candidate for the Chevella Lok Sabha segment. The BRS had earlier announced his candidature but he expressed his inability to contest.

It is being said that Nagender is likely to be the Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency and would be pitted against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Interestingly, former mayor of Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan, who joined the Congress party may not get the ticket.