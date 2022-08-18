Blue Wings Innovations team makes E-Viper

Bhongir: An assistant professor at St Mary's College and member of Blue wings innovations, E Anjali Mahipal a native of Deshmukhi village, with an intention to make an invention that would benefit society has joined hands with a few likeminded technical students.

She met with the founder of Blue Wings Innovations, K Shivanagaraju and discussed the problems faced by farmers and how to solve them and came up with the idea of an electric agricultural mini tractor (Viper). They collaborated with Lakshmi Tulsi, Naresh and Hussain Reddy from the Angro Poshan incubation center of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Along with D Bhavani, K Anusha, M Sravani, B Pravalika, J Sowmya, P Krishna and K Ahkila. After 5 months of practice and combined efforts, their team made a prototype of Viper.

Viper works on a battery of 72 volts and 80 AH battery for two hours, with the help of an engine which rotates at 3,000 rpm, it can travel up to 60 - 70 km at a speed of 40 km per hour with an average minimum weight of 500 kg to a maximum weight of 1,200 kg

She informed that their team made it easy to move around in the coconut, mango, papaya and guava plantation. Viper plays a vital role in the vegetable harvest from harvesting to the transportation of the crop to the market.

She informed that they are currently making modifications to the e-viper which is in prototype to run on solar charging, the viper is useful in many ways, both women and men can easily drive the Viper and farmers get more yields if they have modern vehicles

She said, "The E-viper is their return gift to society to make education useful for society. Blue wings innovations will employ more people with various kinds of innovations if they get financial help from the government."

Youth must contribute to the innovation and development of the country, Anjali opined.

She thanked everyone who supported them to make the innovation of E-viper a grand success and expressed her pleasure over selection for the Intinta -Innovator programme. She felt happy over the assurance of aid to E-Viper by TSIC official Annie during the exhibition of selected Intinta -Innovators held in Bhongir on Independence day.