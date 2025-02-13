Board pauses development works in Sec’bad Cantt, dwellers fume

Hyderabad: Residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment are struggling with badly damaged roads and incomplete sewage lines, despite multiple projects receiving board approval. However, initiatives like laying new pipelines and constructing roads have yet to materialise. Frustrated by the prolonged delays, some residents are demanding immediate road resurfacing.

According to sources, several projects, including new roads and pipeline installations, were approved in the Board meeting.

However, due to a lack of funds, these projects never materialised. As a result, roads across all wards, from Ward 1 to Ward 8 in Cantonment, remain in poor condition. Areas like Bolarum, Rasoolpura, Bowenpally, Lothkunta and Picket have been severely affected, with rains worsening the situation and rendering key connecting roads nearly unusable. Additionally, the absence of integrated sewage pipelines, particularly in Rasoolpura, has further exacerbated the hardships faced by lakhs of daily commuters.

Some residents highlighted that pothole-ridden roads are causing frequent accidents, with many two-wheeler riders losing balance. Night travel, especially during monsoons, has become particularly dangerous. Despite numerous complaints from residents, only temporary fixes have been provided, failing to address the long-term issue.

“Almost all the roads need to be re-carpeted and also streets should have proper lighting. It is almost six months that I have complained regarding bad roads at Cantonment that includes Trimulgherry to RK Puram stretch and many more but neither the roads are been re-carpeted nor have I received any response regarding my complaint,” said Robin, a daily commuter.

“We are frustrated with the temporary solutions. Only patchwork has been done on a few stretches, but not a single road has been fully re-carpeted. Whenever we approach the concerned officials about the pending projects, they cite a lack of funds from the Central government as the reason for the delays, preventing any significant progress,” said Manoj Kumar, a resident of Cantonment.