Bodhan Ex- MLA son arrested at Hyderabad Airport

Bodhan's former MLA Shakil Aamir’s son, Raheel, alias Sahel, was arrested by the Hyderabad police at Shamshabad airport early this morning.

Raheel Aamir has been absconding since allegedly escaping police custody after being involved in an accident near ‘Praja Bhavan’ on December 24.

The police said he was allegedly drunk driving when he rammed a luxury car into the barricade opposite Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet.

Raheel allegedly attempted to evade legal consequences by falsely presenting an unrelated individual as the driver, despite being behind the wheel during the road mishap.