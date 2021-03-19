Bodhan: Insurance cover for home guards families

Bodhan (Nizamabad): ACP Rama Rao stated that the families of the home guards working in Bodhan sub-divisional police department in Nizamabad district were being taken under insurance coverage to ensure their wellbeing as well as to secure their lives.

The ACP handed over insurance documents to home guards at a programme at the ACP office in Bodhan on Friday. He said the sum insured would protect the home guards from any financial hardship in the event of any unforeseen problem. 'The insurance coverage applies if the home guard meets any accident both on duty or off duty. Telangana government is the only one which is providing health insurance to constables.'

ACP Rama Rao said Bodhan sub-division is launching innovative scheme for the welfare of home guards' families in an effort to increase job satisfaction for them. CIs and SIs in every police station in Bodhan division are responsible for insuring the home guards.

CIs, SIs, other police personnel and home guards thanked ACP Rama Rao for taking the initiative to cover home guards of Bodhan sub-division under insurance.

CIs Ravinder Nayak, Ashok Reddy an dRaman, SIs Ravinder, Anil Reddy and Sandeep Krishna and others were present on the occasion.