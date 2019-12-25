Bodhan: Urdu school students protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

Bodhan: Mufti Jabber Saab demanded that every person living in India should be recognised as its citizen and should be given political and cultural freedom. Bodhan Urdu Medium School students staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Junior College grounds here on Tuesday.

Minorities demanded immediate repeal of the CAA. Religious elder Jabber Saab said a few anti-social elements like the RSS, are trying to regulate the Muslims in the country by making such an act. Alleging that Hindu extremist political parties are conspiring to ignite clash between Bahujans and Muslims, he urged national BJP leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to cultivate love for the impoverished and the peasantry.

He criticised BJP leaders for violating the Constitution of India and stated that the ideology of Ambedkar's secularism and equality in the country has become extinct under the BJP regime. Jabber Sab recalled that Ambedkar was a person, who embodied unity in diversity.

Bodhan Urdu Medium School students, teachers, Muslim religious elders and PDSU leaders staged a protest at Bodhan Maidan with placards demanding the abolition of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Management of Urdu Medium and private schools in the town took out a rally against the CAA.