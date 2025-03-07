Bojju Patel seeks funds for devpt of Utnoor mandal

Live
MLA Vedma Bojju Patel submitted a petition to Telangana State Tribal Welfare secretary A Sharath requesting him to allocate funds for development works.
Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel submitted a petition to Telangana State Tribal Welfare secretary A Sharath requesting him to allocate funds for development works. On this occasion, they requested that Rs 15 crore be allocated for the construction of a new ITDA building at the Utnoor mandal center, Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new study circle, Rs 1 crore for the construction of a new building at the New Raj Gondu Seva Samiti Gussadi Gutta, and funds be allocated for the construction of a road from Old Utnoor to Kommuguda. The MLA said that the people’s government is constantly working for the development of Khanapur constituency.
