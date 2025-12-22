Bojju Patel seeks Revanth’s support for constituency devpt

Khanapur: Local MLA V Bojju Patel met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday and submitted a petition requesting support for the development of the Khanapur constituency.

The MLA highlighted issues faced by tribal communities living near forest areas, particularly land disputes. “Although Indiramma houses were sanctioned for them, forest officials were preventing construction,” he said, and urged the CM to resolve the issue immediately.

The petition also requested additional funds for the overall development of the constituency. The MLA informed the CM about the recent Gram Panchayat Sarpanch election results, noting that Congress-supported candidates had won majority seats in Khanapur.

Meanwhile, Revanth praised the results and advised that, with the same spirit, Congress should aim to win the majority of seats in the upcoming local body elections in Nirmal district. He also brought to the CM’s attention the need for funds for the upcoming Nagoba Jatara arrangements in Keslapur next month. According to the MLA, the Chief Minister responded positively to all the issues raised and assured that funds would be sanctioned.