Bonalu to begin from June 30

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday informed that the month-long State festival of Ashada Masam, Bonalu, will begin from June 30 in Hyderabad.

The Bonalu festival will begin at Golkonda on June 30. The Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu will be held on July 17 while Hyderabad Bonalu festival will be celebrated on July 24. Bonalu is celebrated in different parts of the city on every Sunday of Ashada masam.

On the occasion, a meeting was held headed by Minister Srinivas Yadav at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Centre here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said that the State government celebrated Bonalu in a low key affair in the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. This time, the State government has decided to celebrate the festival in a big way and officials have been asked to make arrangements in this regard. The Minister said that a total of Rs 15 crore have been sanctioned by the government for the celebration of Bonalu and financial assistance would be extended upto 3,000 temples, including private temples across the city, and added that the silk sarees will be presented to 26 Endowment temples during the festival.

Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, GHMC Mayor Vijaya Laxmi and other officials were present.