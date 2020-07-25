Bonanza for job aspirants in Telangana

Hyderabad: The long wait to get a dream job in government departments by the aspirants will come to an end soon as the State government is likely to issue a mega job notification to fill 50,000 posts by the end of this year.Sources said that the government has speeded up the process of finalisation of local cadre posts and total workforce strength in every department under the new zonal system, which has been introduced two years ago in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently announced the creation of new posts in the just revamped state Irrigation department and also Agriculture wings. State Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao had also instructed the officials to prepare the list of total number of vacancies in all municipalities .

It may be mentioned here that after the reorganization of the districts in 2017, the government has put on hold recruitment on the pretext of rejig of the entire administration in every department from district, zonal and state level . The new zonal system introduced in 2018 led to the delay in the recruitment process. Under new zonal system, the state has been divided into seven zones and two multi-zones.

Official sources said that the district, zonal and multi zonal posts were almost finalised and the cadre strength in every department will be completed in a month or two. Already 57 Head of the Departments (HoDs) have submitted the proposals of cadre strength to the government and another 52 HoDs were finalising the proposals. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had instructed the officials to speed up the implementation of the new zonal system under which the new posts will be filled and the promotions will be given to the officials based on their seniority.

Most of the vacancies have been found in Police, Education, Agriculture, Municipal Administration, Irrigation, Medical and Health and all welfare departments . Multi-zonal posts in the rank of Group one will be filled in big number in the next big recruitment. Not a single notification to fill group one posts were issued since the formation of Telangana. Most of the vacant group one posts were filled through promotions due to various political reasons.

The recruitment of teacher posts were also pending due to legal complications after the increase of districts to 33 from 10 . All these issues will be addressed shortly and by December, government will issue job notification to fill nearly 50,000 vacancies, officials said.