Bookcases against TRS netas for violating lockdown says V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday criticized that the State government has been ignoring the Opposition parties in the activities against Coronavirus.

Addressing the media, he said that the courts have taken up suo moto action against the government and asked it to give a report on the anti-coronavirus operations.

He said that he would file a case in the Human Rights Commission for a police case against KTR for garlanding the statue of Ambedkar.

He alleged that Industries Minister KT Rama Rao toured the Vemulawada Red Zone area and no case was filed against him.

He wanted to know as to why cases were not booked against the TRS leaders who have been touring in groups.