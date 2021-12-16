Boor fair in Hyderabad from Dec 18

The 34th Hyderabad National Boor Fair will be held from December 18 to 28 at Telangana Kala Bharathi in the city, said Hyderabad book fair president, writer Juluri Gowri Shankar.

Speaking at the press club in Somajiguda, Gowri Shankar said that around 10 lakh people are coming to the book fair every year since the formation of Telangana. Also, the book fair gained popularity like Vinayaka Chavithi, Chirstmas and Ramzan festivals. It also received accolades from media, writers, sociologists and book lovers.

"In the past, the book fairs were held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, however, after the bifurcation, separate book fairs are being held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. While the book fair will be held in Hyderabad from December 18 to 28 and in Vijayawada it will be held from January 1 to 12," he added.