Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Date, history and significance

As the season unfolds, so does the grand celebration of Akshaya Tritiya, a cherished tradition observed nationwide with fervour and reverence. Regarded as one of the most propitious moments in the yearly calendar, Akshaya Tritiya beckons individuals to partake in its rituals and embrace its significance. It is a time when people embark on the acquisition of various assets such as jewellery, gold, silver, properties, vehicles, or houses, imbued with the belief that these investments made on this auspicious day will forever retain their worth. The term "Akshaya" itself conveys the notion of everlasting prosperity, symbolizing possessions immune to decay or diminishment. Devotees honour this day by offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, seeking their blessings for enduring fortune and abundance. As we anticipate the arrival of this special occasion, let us reflect on its essence and the timeless traditions it embodies.

Date:

This year, according to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 10. The auspicious period for Akshaya Tritiya puja is scheduled to commence at 5:33 AM and conclude at 12:13 PM on May 10.

Exploring the Legends:

Historical Roots: In Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya is imbued with tales of divine blessings. One such legend recounts Lord Krishna's unexpected visit to the Pandavas during their exile. Draupadi, regretful for not being able to prepare a lavish feast, sought Lord Krishna's forgiveness. In response, Lord Krishna took a single strand of herb from the food bowl, signifying forgiveness, and bestowed upon them the Akshaya Patra - a vessel that never empties of food and offerings. Another tale tells of Lord Kuber receiving divine blessings from Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma on this day, entrusting him with the guardianship of celestial wealth.

Significance and Rituals:

Devotional Practices: Devotees rise early to perform puja ceremonies dedicated to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. The day is marked by acts of charity towards the less fortunate.

Auspicious Beginnings: Akshaya Tritiya is considered propitious for commencing new ventures, be it marriages, engagements, housewarmings, or the inauguration of businesses.

Embracing Tradition: This auspicious occasion is a time of reverence and celebration, embodying the belief that endeavors initiated on Akshaya Tritiya will flourish, and possessions acquired on this day will retain their value indefinitely.