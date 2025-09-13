Boot camp held on IoT, drone technology

Hyderabad: The Stanley College of Engineering for Women, in collaboration with the ACM-W Student Chapter and CSI Student Branch, successfully conducted a Student Special Training Program (Boot Camp) on Internet of Things (IoT) and Drone Technology from 8th to 12th September 2025.

At the Valedictory Ceremony, Dr. Korra Lakshman, Additional Director, NIELIT Hyderabad, attended as the Chief Guest and addressed the gathering. He explained that the Internet of Things (IoT) is a technology that connects everyday objects to the internet.

Devices at home, vehicles, and daily-use machines can be turned on or off only through IoT. He highlighted that IoT has brought revolutionary changes in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, smart cities, and smart devices.

Speaking about Drone Technology, he said drones are widely used in agriculture for spraying pesticides, in defense for surveillance, in disaster management for rescue operations, and in filmmaking. He emphasized that IoT and Drone Technologies, when integrated, produce powerful results. For example, drones can collect real-time data through IoT and provide farmers with accurate information on crop health, thereby saving time and money while also offering solutions beneficial to society.

College Principal Dr. B. L. Raju stated that IoT and Drone Technologies are powerful tools that can transform the future. He reminded that these technologies are creating opportunities in industries and agriculture. He urged engineering students to learn and apply these technologies for the development of society.